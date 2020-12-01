Inmate Uses Fire Extinguisher, Hose to Briefly Escape Fort Worth Jail

An inmate used a fire extinguisher to escape a Fort Worth jail overnight before quickly being captured, authorities said early Tuesday.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Gabbert said the inmate broke through a window of the Lon Evans Corrections Center and used a fire hose to traverse down the outside wall to the street below.

The inmate was quickly captured and taken into custody, Gabbert said.

Video from the scene appeared to show a person being loaded on a stretcher into an ambulance. The sheriff's office said preliminary information was limited and did not say whether the inmate was hurt.

No further details were immediately available.

