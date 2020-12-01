Fort Worth

Inmate Uses Fire Extinguisher, Hose to Briefly Escape Fort Worth Jail

An inmate used a fire extinguisher to escape a Fort Worth jail overnight before quickly being captured, authorities said early Tuesday.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Gabbert said the inmate broke through a window of the Lon Evans Corrections Center and used a fire hose to traverse down the outside wall to the street below.

The inmate was quickly captured and taken into custody, Gabbert said.

Video from the scene appeared to show a person being loaded on a stretcher into an ambulance. The sheriff's office said preliminary information was limited and did not say whether the inmate was hurt.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant CountyTarrant County Jail
