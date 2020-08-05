Fort Worth

Inmate at FMC Carswell in Fort Worth Dies from COVID-19

Four inmates have died at Carswell of COVID-19

By Avery Dalal

An inmate at the Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth died from complications due to COVID-19 on Monday.

On July 9, inmate Veronica Martinez Carrera-Perez tested positive for COVID-19.

Six days later she was evaluated by institutional medical staff for low oxygen saturation. She was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced she was pronounced dead after saying she had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, four inmates have died from COVID-19 and 150 are currently positive. To date, 392 inmates have recovered.

