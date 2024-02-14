Individuals and nonprofits encouraged to apply for grants to revitalize community spaces

Home improvement company Lowe's has something good to offer North Texas: the money and the people to bring a project to life.

Now in its third year, the five-year, $100 million Lowe's Hometowns impact program revitalizes community spaces including food pantries, veteran support programs, first responder facilities, affordable housing services and community gardens.

Now through Monday, Feb. 19, people across the country are encouraged to go to here to nominate a project to be part of Lowe’s Hometowns.

Lowe's associates across the country are putting in the work to complete nearly 1,800 this year to improve their communities. Each project is supported by Lowe’s red vest associates, who contribute tens of thousands of volunteer hours and leverage Lowe’s product assortment, services and network of Pros to bring the renovations to life.

The African American Museum of Dallas got a grant last year that paid for improvements to the courtyard. The museum later celebrated by naming it the Harry Robinson, Jr. Courtyard in honor of the beloved founder and President/CEO of the museum.

Lowe's Hometowns would love to see more nominations from North Texas Individuals, nonprofits and government entities are invited to nominate a project to improve their hometown.

“We have a responsibility to the communities we serve to be part of the solution to their most critical issues. Giving back is core to who we are and made possible by our associates’ ability to get things done,” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO, said in a news release. “Lowe’s Hometowns projects are helping to improve millions of lives across the country, and I’m excited to see the meaningful impact this program will make in 2024.”