African American Museum of Dallas renames courtyard in honor of Harry Robinson, Jr.

The African American Museum of Dallas is celebrating 30 years at Fair Park with a renovation.

The museum’s courtyard has been renewed and named the “Harry Robinson, Jr. Courtyard” in honor of the beloved founder and president/CEO of the museum. The African American Museum of Dallas first opened 49 years ago at Bishop College and has called historic Fair Park its home since 1993.

“Harry Robinson has been the heart and soul – and the driving force – behind the African American Museum Dallas, since the beginning, and there is no one more deserving,” said Vonciel Jones Hill, chairman of the African American Museum board of directors.

On Oct. 24, community leaders and museum officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremonies. They celebrated a variety of improvements that included the demolition of the yard, replacement of soil, installation of the flatwork for the new sliding glass door, cleaning of the existing tile floor, power washing of the exterior walls and pathways surrounding the building, new irrigation for the plantings, weeding and trimming of existing greenery, and concrete replacement.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The new look was funded by a generous grant from the Lowe’s Hometowns initiative along with additional funding from philanthropist Mary McDermott Cook. The museum is one of 100 community projects chosen in 2023 that make up Lowe’s Hometowns. In-kind support for the courtyard was provided by Fair Park First, Rise360, IFR-TX and Outdoor Aesthetics.



African American Museum, Dallas Mary McDermott Cook and Dr. Harry Robinson Jr. celebrate the opening of the new courtyard.

“I’m very grateful for this honor, but the credit truly must be shared with the thousands of tireless leaders, volunteers, staff members and donors who have given their time, expertise and resources to support the African American Museum, Dallas here at Fair Park,” Robinson said.

Robinson noted that the courtyard has been a popular gathering space, especially for events, but it has lost some of its luster in recent years.

“I just want to thank the Lowe’s Foundation and my good friend, Mary McDermott Cook, for restoring the courtyard to its glory, especially as we get ready to celebrate the museum’s 30th anniversary here at Fair Park,” he added.

The renovation was completed in time for several 30th anniversary activities, including a Family Day celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The museum will host an eight-week series called “Community African American History Class,” happening Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26-Dec. 21, except for Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 23.

Taught by Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, museum deputy director and COO and national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), and Robert E. Edison, museum curator of education, the weekly classes will cover a wealth of topics from the Civil War to the Black Arts Movement to civil rights. With limited enrollment, registration is $50, $25 for members of the Museum and ASALH, and free for high school students and public school teachers.



“This is particularly important as African American books and studies in schools and libraries are becoming increasingly threatened in Texas,” said Dulaney. “We hope these courses will provide African Americans and people from every part of our community with a comprehensive look into the often forgotten, complex history and contributions of African Americans. This is such an important time to shed light and keep these stories alive.”



Each week, instructors will lead engaging discussions on a variety of subjects including the African past, historiography, arts, colonial America, antebellum, Civil War, Civil Rights Movement, Black power and Black nationalism.



Courses are also designed as a supplement to educators, offering materials, resources and pedagogy to apply in the classroom.

African American Museum, Dallas The refurbished courtyard is opening as the museum celebrates 30 years at Fair Park.

While the African American Museum, Dallas anticipates improvements to its solarium will be completed in 2024, the museum is eager to welcome visitors to its new outdoor space.

“This is an exciting day for the African American Museum with the generous support of many for the Courtyard renovation. Icing on the cake is having it named in honor of Harry Robinson, Jr., for whom we would not have this amazing museum today,” said Autry Warren, African American Museum board member.

Learn more: African American Museum, Dallas