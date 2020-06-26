Individual Pastors to Decide Whether to Resume Sunday Masses, Dallas Diocese Says

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas will leave the decision of whether or not to resume Sunday masses up to individual pastors, Rev. Edward J. Burns announced Friday.

On June 17, the Diocese had previously started Phase 3 of its reopening, which resumed public Sunday masses with 50% capacity and social distancing rules in place.

But Burns said the decision to resume Sunday masses was made before the recent spike in coronavirus infections.

"We recognize that the nine counties of the Diocese of Dallas face different realities with regard to this coronavirus, and the pastors are in a better position to individually decide what is best for their parishioners and for their parish communities," Burns said in a written statement.

In Phase 2 of the Diocese's reopening, which began May 18, weekday masses became open to the public at 25% capacity, and on June 5, Saturday masses were opened up as well, and capacity was increased to 50%.

Serving over 1.2 million Catholics, the Diocese of Dallas encompasses 69 parishes in 9 different counties, including Dallas and Collin County.

Any obligation to attend mass is suspended, according to the Diocese, and all Sunday masses are available virtually.