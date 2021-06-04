Live Radar: Increasing Rain Chances Into the Weekend

What to Know Rain will be periodic and not a washout.

Storms will be more widespread east of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Stay alert for lighting; severe weather is not expected.

Friday will feature more clouds with a few scattered showers and storms as the influence of an upper-level low continues to impact the region.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The best chance for scattered showers and storms will be Dallas Fort-Worth south. Highs will range from the mid-70s to low-80s Friday afternoon.

The weekend will continue to have the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance during the afternoon hours. But, expect several dry hours as well.

The heavier more widespread rain will occur east of Dallas Fort-Worth. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats with any stronger storms.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue through the middle of next week. Rain totals will favor our eastern counties over the next seven days. Expect rainfall amounts ranging from a quarter on the low side to about 4 inches on the high side.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the middle of next week, before tapering off by Thursday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and humid with a low chance for a few showers and storms.

Continuing Weather Coverage

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.