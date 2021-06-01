Potential Flooding Causes Lake Worth Closure

Lake Worth is closed until further notice due to the risk of potential flooding, the city of Fort Worth said early Tuesday morning.

The closure rules out all recreational activity including boats, jet skis, kayaks, canoes, and swimming.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The recent rain also caused damage to westbound State Highway 199 heading towards Lake Worth Bridge, according to TxDOT Fort Worth.

The right lane is currently closed until Wednesday with expected traffic delays, TxDOT said.

Officials previously said an elevation of 595 feet or above in Lake Worth could cause flooding in some homes, and some boat docks could be underwater, creating a navigation hazard.