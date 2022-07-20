Incoming UT Basketball Recruit Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend

An arrest affidavit shows that Texas Longhorns basketball player Arterio Morris was arrested in June by Frisco Police after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Morris, who is an incoming freshman at UT, went to his girlfriend's house on June 2 to speak with her in person rather than by text.

The conversation turned physical, according to the woman's statement, and Morris allegedly grabbed her by the forearm and pulled her off of a bed. Morris allegedly then grabbed her by her sports bra and pulled on it, creating what police described as a "3-inch long abrasion on the right side of her neck."

According to Frisco Police's affidavit, Morris initially told police there had been no physical contact between him and the woman and that he was surprised she'd called the police. After learning of her allegation, police said Morris altered his statement to say that he may have accidentally grabbed her bra while trying to pull the covers off of her as she ignored his attempts to talk to her.

Morris was arrested on June 2 and charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to documents obtained by NBC 5.

The Austin American-Statesman reported Morris posted a $3,500 bond and was released on June 3 from the Denton County Jail. The paper also reported that Morris was still working out with the team while they conduct their own investigation.

Morris was a five-star recruit out of Kimball High School and was ranked as the 17th best player nationally and the No. 1 point guard in his class by ESPN.