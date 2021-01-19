‘I Love Everybody,' Plano's Fire Chief Gets Emotional Leaving Hospital After Battle With COVID-19

Plano's fire chief got emotional as he was discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19.

Medical City Plano shared the video of Chief Sam Greif leaving the hospital Monday after spending 18 days fighting with coronavirus.

The first thing he did when he was wheeled out of the elevator was hug his wife Rosemary.

"I don't have words right now," he said to the cheering crowd of onlookers. "I want to say I love everybody. Thank you for getting me back to health and sending me home to my wife, my boys. For the love of God, I want y'all to stay safe out there, you don't want this"

Greif was admitted in critical condition, but was cleared to go home Monday.

Greif, who had a portable oxygen concentrator with him as he left the hospital, will continue to recover at home but hopes to return to work soon.

New emotional video shows Plano Fire Chief getting emotional as he’s discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19.