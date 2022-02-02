I-30 Ramp in Dallas Closed After Deadly Crash

The ramp from eastbound I-30 to 75 Southbound is closed Wednesday night after a deadly crash involving an 18 wheeler.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in this crash. The driver of the truck was ejected from the cab and died at the scene.

Investigators said the I45 split to Woodall Rodgers is also closed at this time and the closures are expected to remain in place for some time.

More information about the crash will be released as it becomes available.