Hurst Public Safety Searching for Owner of Rescued Dog

The Hurst Public Safety Department is searching for the owner of a dog that was rescued by police officers.

Hurst police were dispatched to help a stray lab mix that was trapped in an embankment near the 900 block of Henson Drive.

According to Hurst Public Safety, two officers attempted to coax the dog with treats and eventually managed to rescue the dog.

The dog was not injured, but it did not have a collar or any identifiers. Hurst Public Safety said the dog was taken to the Hurst Animal Shelter.

Anyone who knows the owner of the dog should contact Hurst Public Safety so the dog and owner can be reunited.