Hunt County Looking for 2 Runaways, One With a Medical Need

Brian Cox and Michael Pina
Brian Cox, left, and Michael Pina, left a residential treatment facility on Jan. 5. Officials say Cox is in need of medical care.

Investigators with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding two runaways, one of whom they say is in need of daily medication.

The boys, both juveniles, left the Thompson Residential Treatment Center on their own on the afternoon of Jan. 5.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office identified the boys Wednesday as Brian Cox and Michael Pena. Cox, officials said, "has a medical condition that requires daily medication and medical supplies."

Cox is described as 17-years-old, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. A description and age was not provided for Pina.

Due to the medical need, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks are asking all media partners to share the updated information about the missing boys.

The sheriff's department said Wednesday that, "As of today no additional information has come into the sheriff’s office that would lead investigators to either Brian Cox or Michael Pina’s location."

Anyone with information about the boys' location is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800.

