Hundreds Gather for Mansfield's Veterans Day Parade and Salute

In Mansfield, hundreds of people came together on Saturday for a tradition of tribute. 

They marched in remembrance along historic downtown Mansfield, honoring veterans like Charles Hayne, who served in Vietnam.

“Everyone who served in the military has got their own story to tell,” Army veteran Charles Hayne said.

“We never met before today, but it’s like a brotherhood. Once you’re in the military, you’re not a stranger to anybody,” Air Force veteran Ed Miller said.

Along the route were many young people, like 4-year-old Tripp Schuette, who was dressed in uniform to honor his family’s history of service.

“We did the 101st Airborne from World War II. Dad was not in World War II obviously, but he served in 2003 and that was our inspiration,” Tripp’s mom, Janie said.

A traveling memorial displayed at the parade honored more than 5,000 veterans who have died since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It’s carrying their memory forward for generations to come.

“I have a huge passion for veterans for what they sacrificed and endured for us. I know they don’t get the recognition they deserve. And most of them don’t even want it. We owe everything to them,” Janie Schuette said.

The city of Mansfield’s Veterans Day Parade and Salute was not held last year because of COVID-19. This year, it was back, bigger than ever, with around 1,000 people in attendance.

