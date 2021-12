Hundreds of animals received the gift of a forever home this holiday season.

The numbers are in from the MEGA Adoption Event at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth this weekend.

Officials from the Humane Society of North Texas tell us more than 550 pets were adopted.

Everything from dogs and cats to hamsters and rats went to their new homes thanks to the event.