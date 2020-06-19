Humane Society of North Texas Giving Away 44,000-Pounds of Horse Food Saturday, Sunday

The Humane Society of North Texas will be giving away over 44,000 pounds of alfalfa cubes, or horse food, to anyone who may need support for their horses due to COVID-19.

The horse food is available to anyone in any county or any city that needs it.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Humane Society of North Texas Equine Department is now providing free alfalfa hay cubes for residents struggling to feed their equines. Please check the HSNT Equine & Livestock Adoptions Facebook page for updates. Share share share!!! pic.twitter.com/Kl8148EG92 — Humane Society of North Texas (@HSNT1) June 19, 2020

Through a press release, the HSNT said, "Our goal is to continue living out our motto - Pets and People, Saving Each Other. Together we truly can be the change needed to save countless lives."

They continued to say that while one may not equate rescue with horses, they fully support the community with their equine and livestock needs.

To take the HSNT up on their offer, head to the HSNT Equine Ranch at 1033 County Road 910 in Joshua between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No reservation is required but there is a limit of four cubes per horse (five horses max).