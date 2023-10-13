Human remains found in Mesquite near car of missing Dallas ISD teacher's assistant

Where woods and farmland line Lawson Road just off I-20 in Mesquite, police announced the discovery of human remains Friday.

Mesquite Police said the discovery was made by Seagoville Police Thursday evening as they searched for missing Dallas ISD teacher’s assistant Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga.

While the identity of the deceased is pending identification by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, family on scene told NBC5 that they believe they belong to Mendez Olascoaga.

It comes more than two weeks after the 24-year-old Dallas ISD teacher’s assistant was last seen Sept. 27, dropping a friend off at a mobile home park near Highway 175 in Seagoville.

Her car was found abandoned, without her purse or phone, on Lawson Road the next morning.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance video showing her in a QT gas station near 175 and Beltline just after dropping her friend off a little after 8 p.m.

Last week, the family canvassed Beltline hoping for more clues.

“We don’t know if somebody was following her or if something happened,” said Mendez Olascoaga’s brother-in-law Marco Barroso.

Thursday night’s discovery has led them back to where they began, three and a half miles away in Mesquite where Mendez Olascoaga’s car was found.

All along family said they suspected foul play.

“We doubt that Jennifer would just run away and not tell anybody or leave her wallet and her car there, you know,” said Barroso.

Barroso has also pointed to text messages a friend received from a blocked number claiming that Mendez Olascoaga is dead.

Now, the family must wait to learn whether the discovery means their search has come to an end.

Mesquite police say the case remains an ongoing investigation and is asking anyone with information to come forward.