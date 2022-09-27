Human Remains Discovered, Identified as Missing Woman in Dallas County

Authorities have confirmed that human remains discovered in August 2021 in an unincorporated area near Lancaster belong to a missing woman.

According to Dallas County authorities, the remains were discovered in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road.

The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and Dallas Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit identified the remains as Sydney Palmer, who was 26 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Palmer was reported missing on September 08, 2021, and anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact Dallas police Det. C. Shelton at 214-283-4900 or Sheriff’s office Det. Jacob at 214-653-3494.