HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge Visits Fort Worth Affordable Housing Development

This new development in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood sits where Cavile public housing once stood.

"Just to see how far this project has come and get a sneak peek of what is to come is great because it's nothing like it was before," former Cavile resident Brasalin Mosely said.

Mosley was one of many people relocated for the project. But they all have the option to return.

"They're telling us if you want to come back you're on our first priority list to come back you can,” Mosley said. “You don't have to. Like that's the best thing because now we have options you know. We can stay where we are or we can come back to something better, so we aren’t losing. We are gaining."

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge toured the site and is glad that bringing people back is a priority.

"This is their neighborhood,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said. “This is their home. This is where they want to be. We should be able to accommodate it. So, I think it is especially important for core communities to rebuild. Because not only do we build housing. We build neighborhoods."

It will be Cowan Place Senior Living. It's part of a 1,000-unit, mixed-income rental community that will include affordable housing.

Secretary Fudge said HUD is committed to increasing affordable housing.

"So we increase housing tax credits,” Fudge said. “We are adding a new tax credit. We put more money in the housing trust fund for low-income renters. We are doing things to help make sure investors don't come in and buy up our neighborhoods."

Those who now have the opportunity to move back say this development is life-changing.

"It seems freeing now,” Mosley said. “Like chains are being broken. People are able to express themselves about what their needs are and get those needs met and I feel like that didn't happen before and it's taking place now."

Leasing should begin in 2023.