New technology is helping the Richardson Police Department document, analyze and report incidents.
One resource is a FARO 3D laser scanner that uses specialized software to reconstruct traffic accidents with images and a virtual reality scene.
The device uses a laser to scan a 360-degree area and captures image “points” that can include everything from signals and light poles to vehicle damage, according to a video report from the city.
Each scan can capture four million points and multiple scans can be gathered to reconstruct a scene, Officer Chad Moore said in the presentation.
