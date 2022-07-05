DallasNews.com

How New Tech is Helping Richardson Police Investigations

Richardson police are rolling out new technology that will allow for faster investigations

By Teri Webster - The Dallas Morning News

Richardson PD

New technology is helping the Richardson Police Department document, analyze and report incidents.

One resource is a FARO 3D laser scanner that uses specialized software to reconstruct traffic accidents with images and a virtual reality scene.

The device uses a laser to scan a 360-degree area and captures image “points” that can include everything from signals and light poles to vehicle damage, according to a video report from the city.

Each scan can capture four million points and multiple scans can be gathered to reconstruct a scene, Officer Chad Moore said in the presentation.

