How Long Will We Be Working From Home? Some Say Forever Works for Them

There are pros and cons to working from home

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of Americans to work from home, and some say they'd be OK with it staying that way, permanently.

"I'm not spending money on gas to drive to work every day, I'm not eating out fast food every day," said remote worker Todd Kent.

There are are other perks too.

"Being at home in my own office and not having to worry about getting a cup of coffee and having somebody coughing on everything, it's a relaxing atmosphere now," he said. "I don't have to worry about getting sick from somebody. I don't have to worry about being dragged into some office drama or gossip."

Working online and over Zoom calls has opened up a world of opportunity for many, literally.

"It's just been so phenomenal, how many people we've been able to reach in different parts of the world," said Amanda Leycock a certified dance teacher from the United Kingdom who works with nonprofits in Florida.

Some studies show most workers are actually more productive at home.

According to data earlier this year from NordVPN, homebound employees in the U.S. are logging three hours more per day on the job than before lockdowns.

Millions of Americans have shifted to telecommuting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially changing the way we work forever.

Social media giant Twitter said in May that some of its workforce can work from home into perpetuity if they want. Facebook said in August it will allow employees to work remotely until July 2021. Google delayed its plan for employees to return to the office, moving the date from July to September 2021 and will test out a "flexible work week.".

Months into the pandemic working and learning from home is the new normal. Consumer Reports has ideas to help you set up work spaces for the long haul. NBC 5’s Kristi Nelson reports.

