How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas

Hurricane Ian is causing devasting impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas.

The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This will drop afternoon high temperatures into the mid-80s.

Hurricane Ian's remnants will progress northward toward the Carolinas this weekend. The counterclockwise flow around the storm will cause a northeast wind to continue in North Texas. As a result the weather locally will be pleasant with low humidity.

No rain chances are expected during this time.

As we head into next week the dry air in place will allow the big day-to-day temperature swings. The mornings will be cool with seasonably warm and sunny afternoons.

One downfall to this is that the very low humidity levels will allow for an elevated risk for wildfires over the next few days. The winds through will be fairly light which would limit the growth or spread of any fire that gets started.

Drought conditions will persist or worsen.