How a Viral TikTok Video Saved a Downtown Dallas Sushi Restaurant

Sushiya was flooded with business after the owner's grandson posted a video of their struggles

By Claire Ballor, The Dallas Morning News

Kang Lee has absolutely no idea what TikTok is. What he does know is that his grandson posted some sort of social media video of the sushi restaurant he's owned for 14 years in downtown Dallas, and now he has more business than he knows what to do with.

While visiting his grandparents in Dallas in March, Minnesota high school senior Andrew Kim saw how dire the situation was at their restaurant. Sushiya, a small Japanese spot along Elm Street that once bustled with workday lunch crowds and weekend diners, was empty on a Friday night, and it had been that way for more than a year.

"It was really sad because you look up to your grandparents, and to see them struggle is really disheartening," Kim said.

Kim decided to throw a Gen Z Hail Mary and made a TikTok video asking people to come support his grandfather's struggling restaurant.

