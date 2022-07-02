Houston Developer Moving Ahead With Plans for Turtle Creek Tower

A Houston developer will build an almost $170 million apartment tower on the site of an Oak Lawn condominium community.

Hanover Co. is beginning demolition of the Turtle Creek Gardens condos at 2525 Turtle Creek Blvd. near Fairmount Street.

Built in the early 1960s, the low-rise condo community has more than 100 units.

Hanover plans to build a 509,023-square-foot residential tower and parking garage on the 4.5-acre site, according to planning documents filed with the state.

