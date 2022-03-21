House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Visits North Texas

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Dallas, where she attended a roundtable put together by Dallas Congressman Colin Allred, at Dallas County Health and Human Services. The focus was health care

“We all agree that health care is a pillar of the well-being of a family. We all agree that health care is a right, not a privilege,” said Speaker Pelosi.

Pelosi heard from county leaders including Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, and Dr. Phillip Huang, the Director of Dallas Health and Human Services. A veteran, as well as other health care providers, spoke at the program, where the group talked about the expansion of Medicaid and the costs of prescription drugs.

“The cost of health care is a health issue, and it’s a financial health issue,” said Speaker Pelosi.

While in Texas, Pelosi addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“We are going to do everything possible to help the Ukrainians,” she added.

Speaker Pelosi says the US will continue to work with our allies.

“I don't want to go into some of it because some of it is not in the open world, public domain, but a lot of it has to do with very sophisticated weaponry, “ said Speaker Pelosi.

While the speaker received a warm reception at the Dallas event, Republican National Committee officials slammed the trip.

Part of a statement from RNC spokesperson Macarena Martinez said, “For the second time this month, another out of touch and widely unpopular Democrat elected official is in Texas, but nowhere near the southern border.”