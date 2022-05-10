Hood County Sheriff's Office Dive Team Recovers Sunken Vehicle

Hood County Sheriff's Dive Team responded to reports of a vehicle sunken at a lake located at the 800 block of Panama Ct. in Granbury around 9:45 Sunday morning.

Officials said a Ford Ranger was sunken in the Lake after it was left unattended.

According to dive officials, a prospective fisherman had pulled up to the boat ramp and left his truck in neutral when he exited his vehicle.

The truck then rolled into the water before the vehicle could be stopped.

Once divers arrived at the scene, they were able able to swim out and secure the vehicle with a rope and pull it out with the assistance of a tow truck.

No injuries were reported.