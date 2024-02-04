Homicide victim found shot in car in Denton, police investigating

A homicide investigation is underway after a man who was found shot in a parked car in Denton late Saturday night died from his injuries.

The Denton Police Department said its officers went to Denia Park near Roselawn Drive and Bernard Street around 11:30 p.m. after a report of an unconscious person.

There, police said the 911 caller told them the man was unresponsive in a car and there was a bullet hole in a window.

When officers found the victim in the vehicle, they saw he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The police department said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hunter Gay at (940) 349-7793, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 or visit their website.