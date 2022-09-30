Dallas

Historic Home Tour Returns After Pandemic Hiatus

Five homes in Dallas' Hollywood Santa Monica Neighborhood Association will open their doors for tours

By Katy Blakey

Kim Leeson

A popular Dallas home tour returns after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Five homes in the Hollywood Santa Monica Neighborhood Association will open their doors this weekend for the 29th annual home tour. This year’s tour will also feature two art studios.

A wine walk candlelight tour through the homes will take place Friday, September 30th, with another opportunity to tour the homes on Saturday, October 1st. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

The East Dallas neighborhood was established in the 1920s and features an eclectic mix of design styles. It’s believed to be one of the largest collections of stone-embellished Tudor revival cottages in the country and is protected by one of the few Conservation Districts in Dallas.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Dallashollywood santa monica neighborhood associationhome tours
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us