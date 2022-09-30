Historic Home Tour Returns After Pandemic Hiatus

A popular Dallas home tour returns after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Five homes in the Hollywood Santa Monica Neighborhood Association will open their doors this weekend for the 29th annual home tour. This year’s tour will also feature two art studios.

A wine walk candlelight tour through the homes will take place Friday, September 30th, with another opportunity to tour the homes on Saturday, October 1st. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

The East Dallas neighborhood was established in the 1920s and features an eclectic mix of design styles. It’s believed to be one of the largest collections of stone-embellished Tudor revival cottages in the country and is protected by one of the few Conservation Districts in Dallas.