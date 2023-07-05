Fort Worth

High temps push Fort Worth Zoo and Botanic Garden to adjust hours

The new hours will go into effect on July 10

By Sara Hummadi

Fort Worth Zoo
NBC 5 News

The Fort Worth Zoo and Botanic Garden are adjusting their hours of operation to combat high summer temperatures.

The zoo and botanic garden will open and close an hour earlier, starting July 10.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden summer hours

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
  • Members can get early access at 7 a.m.

Fort Worth Zoo summer hours

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The two destinations are doing so in an effort to "beat the heat," according to zoo officials.

"By adjusting our hours, we hope guests will take advantage of the extra morning hour. Shaded pathways, ample seating, extra fans and misters exist throughout the Zoo to ensure that everyone has a positive experience," said Zoo Executive Director Mike Fouraker.

"You can get a break from the heat by visiting one of our indoor, airconditioned spaces, like the Museum of Living Art."

All areas of the zoo and botanic garden will operate according to the adjusted hours.

You can visit the Fort Worth Botanic Garden website and the Fort Worth Zoo website for more information on summer hours.

