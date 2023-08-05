Here are cooling locations open to the public in Arlington

The heat wave continues across North Texas with highs once again climbing above 100 this weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday evening and will likely be extended into Sunday.

Along with the intense heat, the fire danger will remain elevated, especially for areas west of I-35. Red flag warnings are posted for parts of North Texas as breezy south winds combine with low relative humidity and ongoing drought.

Here are some places offering air conditioning and shade.

The Salvation Army

712 West Abram St., Arlington, TX

Monday- Friday

12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Operation guidelines: Indoor accommodations for up to 3 guests at a time in 30-minute increments. Exceptions can be made for families. Water is provided.

Arlington Life Shelter

325 W. Division St., Arlington, TX

Monday - Friday

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Operation guidelines: This location will serve as an outdoor hydration station for those in need of water.

Arlington Public Library

Operation guidelines: All Arlington Library locations offer seating and water fountains to help you cool off! Patrons are welcome to come in during normal business operating hours.

George W. Hawkes Downtown Library

100 S. Center St., Arlington TX

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. -6 p.m.

Sunday: 2-6 p.m.

All Arlington Library locations listed below have the following hours of operation:

Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

East Library and Recreation Center

1817 New York Ave., Arlington, TX

Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch

4000 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX

Northeast Branch

1905 Brown Blvd., Arlington, TX

Southeast Branch

900 S.E. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX

Southwest Branch

3311 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX

Woodland

2837 W. Park Row Dr., Arlington, TX