Heat advisory issued for Cowtown Marathon events Sunday

Cowtown Marathon officials have issued a heat advisory for all Sunday events in downtown Fort Worth.

“Participant safety is our first priority,” said Heidi Swartz, Cowtown executive director. “All runners and walkers should take every precaution to assure they’re prepared for these anticipated weather conditions.”

The wheelchair/handcycle race start time is 6:45 a.m. All other distances — Half Marathon (13.1 miles), Marathon (26.2 miles) and Miller Lite Ultra Marathon (31.5 miles) — start at 7 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to progressively increase throughout the morning and early afternoon.The National Weather Service telling runners to prepare for temperatures to start at 55 degrees at 7 a.m. then steadily climb to 62 degrees at 9 a.m., 71 degrees at 11 a.m., 78 degrees at 1 p.m. and 83 degrees by 3 p.m.

“If you have not exerted yourself in warm temperatures like we anticipate on Sunday, you should strongly consider not running,” advises Dr. Jeff Beeson, Cowtown medical director. “If you do run, please slow down and hydrate before, during and after your event, and realize that the temperature will rise as the race progresses and your body becomes more stressed.”

Cowtown Marathon organizers say aid stations will be set up at approximately every 1.5 miles throughout the course. In addition to water and Gatorade, misters and iced towels will be available to the runners at the aid stations.