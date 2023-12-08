Get your running shoes for The Cowtown!

Get ready to lace up your running shoes with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 and join the exhilarating experience of The Cowtown 2024! Established in 1979, this iconic marathon has become a beloved tradition in Fort Worth, Texas. From February 23rd to the 25th, runners from all over will come together to combine their love of running with the excitement of racing.

The Cowtown offers something for everyone, whether you're a seasoned marathoner or just starting your running journey. With options like the Half Marathon, Full Marathon, and Ultra Marathon, there's a race distance that suits every level of endurance and ambition. (make sure to check out the Cowtown Marathon’s website!)

But The Cowtown is more than just a race. It's an opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Fort Worth. The Cowtown kicks off at the Will Rogers Memorial Center! Traverse through its streets and neighborhoods, you'll witness the city's rich history and charm firsthand. From iconic landmarks to stunning views, each step will be filled with inspiration.

What sets The Cowtown apart is its commitment to giving back. This event not only celebrates personal achievements but also supports the C.A.L.F. (Children’s Activities for Life & Fitness) program. By participating in The Cowtown, you become part of a community that believes in making a difference through running.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

So mark your calendars and start training because The Cowtown 2024 awaits! Join us for an unforgettable weekend filled with passion, perseverance, and camaraderie. Together we'll create memories that will last a lifetime as we conquer new distances and embrace the thrill of crossing that finish line at The Cowtown!

For registration and information visit, HERE.