HBCU Project hosts 2nd Annual HBCU Awareness event at Klyde Warren Park

The HBCU Project will host its 2nd Annual DFW HBCU Awareness event at Klyde Warren Park on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The event's founders told NBC 5 that it is a chance for North Texas students to learn about more than 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and to connect with local alumni and one another.

Organizers say more than 3,000 people attended the inaugural event last year and as a result, applications and admissions among students from the DFW Metroplex increased. They also shared examples of students who walked away with mentors, internships and other types of support.

"So often we are only aware of what's in our local areas, and providing more exposure, more awareness, more broadness to our young scholars just gives them more opportunities, and ultimately will impact their families," said HBCU Project Co-Founder Toya Garraway.

Co-founder Kelli Jones encouraged families to RSVP in advance to speed up on-site registration and to consider using a rideshare service since parking near the park is limited.

"Families definitely can expect a lot of HBCU love, fun, scholarship opportunities and just overall community," she said.

The event is Sunday from 1- 4 pm. You can RSVP and learn more about how to volunteer and support The HBCU Project here.