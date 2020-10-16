southlake

Harkins Introduces Exclusive Private Movie Parties for Up to 20 Guests

For $99, guests can book an entire auditorium and choose a movie to watch on the big screen

Harkins Movies Southlake

Moviegoers will now have the chance to attend a private movie party for up to 20 guests at Harkins Theatres.

In North Texas, moviegoers can visit the Harkins location in Southlake, located at located at 1450 Plaza Place, for a private movie screening available for them and their friends and family.

For $99, guests can book an entire auditorium and choose a movie to watch on the big screen.

Special pricing is available for a limited time, and moviegoers can enjoy plush seats, state-of-the-art sound, and digital projection inside their private auditorium, Harkins said.

Harkins said a private movie party can accommodate up to 20 guests, and the movie selection will vary by theatre. 

To book a private movie party, visit Harkins.com.

