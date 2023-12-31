Haltom City Police investigating fatal shooting at The Oaks at Jane Lane Apartments

The Haltom City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another man behind bars after a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday night.

Haltom City Police said officers were called around 7:17 p.m. about a shooting in the 3000 block of Jane Lane.

When police arrived at The Oaks at Jane Lane Apartments, they found a man dead inside a unit. Crime investigators said after processing evidence and statements, the shooter, who knew the victim, confessed to killing him.

The gunman was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Haltom Police said the name of the victim will not be released until his family is notified, and the shooter's name will not be released until a magistrate has arraigned him.

Anyone that has additional information related to this incident, please contact the Haltom City Police Department at 817-222-7000.