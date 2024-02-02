Half a million flowers are set to bloom at the Dallas Arboretum

Spring starts early in North Texas as 500,000 flowers are expected to soon be in bloom as part of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden's annual Dallas Blooms festival.

Dallas Blooms: A Picture’s Worth a Thousand Words opens in late February and features 120 combinations of blooming flowers, that include 350,000 tulips, several hyacinths, and daffodils.

The annual festival has been dubbed the “Most Beautiful Springtime Destination in the US,” according to Travel & Leisure.

‘A Picture’s Worth a Thousand Words,’ is the theme this year and the Dallas Arboretum is bringing selfie walls to give every picture a burst of color.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The festival offers more than just pretty flowers, the arboretum is hosting petting zoos, bubble picnics, and heartwarming story times for families to enjoy, the Dallas Arboretum said.

Guest can come and listen to live piano performances and North Texas’ most popular party bands at the often-sold-out Cool Thursdays Concerts series at the Dallas Blooms.

The Dallas Arboretum for the last 40 years has given the Metroplex and visitors alike a break from the grind with a beautiful botanical display this year, said sponsor Carlos Munguia, with Amegy Bank Dallas.

A PLACE FOR EVERYONE: A TASTEFUL PLACE

For people who have a culinary interest or just like food, the Dallas Arboretum is offering daily samples, elevating cooking classes, and the popular Food and Wine Festival this spring.

These events listed below are included with paid garden admission.

Daily: Samples of the vegetable of the month

Mondays: Dallas College Cooks Demonstrations at 11 a.m.

Tuesdays: Tasteful Tuesdays Floral Demonstrations at 11 a.m. and Chef Isabel Snetsinger at 1 p.m. with a cooking demonstration

Wednesdays: Chef-Tastic Cooking Demonstrations at 11 a.m.

Thursdays: What’s in Bloom Walk at 1 p.m.

Fridays: Learn to Grow Fridays with Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, the Dallas Arboretum Horticultural Staff and local experts at 11 a.m.

Throughout the Dallas Blooms Festival programs for youth will be available with the reopening of the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, which includes 17 indoor/outdoor galleries, 150 cooperative science games and daily activities.

For more information on upcoming events and activities, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/childrensadventuregarden and https://www.dallasarboretum.org/.