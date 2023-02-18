Habitat for Humanity Reflects on Former President Jimmy Carter's Contributions

It’s been nearly a decade since former President Jimmy Carter came to North Texas to build homes alongside Habitat for Humanity volunteers in Fort Worth and Dallas.

Still, Trinity Habitat for Humanity’s CEO Gage Yeager remembers the week vividly.

“He shows up to the devotion at 89 years old, no notes. I was just thinking how electric the atmosphere was in that room when he showed up to do that,” said Yeager.

That 2014 visit was for the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, an annual effort that continued until 2020.

During those years, the Carters swung hammers alongside more than 104,000 volunteers across the U.S. and in 14 countries, helping to build and repair nearly 4,400 homes.

Through his work with the organization that began shortly after he left the oval office, Yeager said the former president helped propel Habitat for Humanity to where it is today.

“The power of the presidency is a wonderful thing to grab onto,” he said.

And because of their shared values, Yeager said Carter will remain an indelible stamp on the organization long after he’s gone.

“Love your neighbor. That’s what Jimmy Carter was about, right?” said Yeager.