Allen ISD

H-E-B to sponsor Allen ISD through 2026

The Allen ISD school board approved the sponsorship on Monday

By Sara Hummadi

Texas Sky Ranger

H-E-B Grocery Company entered a sponsorship with Allen ISD for the next three years, after school board approval on Monday.

The sponsorship will grant H-E-B advertisements during Allen High School varsity football and soccer games at Allen ISD Stadium and announcements during varsity basketball games.

The sponsorship also allows for signage and sponsor areas inside and outside the stadium.

H-E-B is the sole grocery advertiser to enter a sponsorship with Allen ISD for the three-year duration, as the contract grants exclusivity. The contract is worth $25,000 per year, officially ending on April 30, 2026.

