Gunman Wounded After Standoff With Dallas Police

Dallas police returned fire at a gunman who shot at them early Tuesday morning, police say.

Dallas police returned fire at a gunman who shot at them early Tuesday morning, police say. (Published March 24, 2020)

A man accused of opening fire at random along a Dallas highway was sent to the hospital after being shot by police early Tuesday morning, officers say.

Officers were called about 12:47 a.m. to a call about a man shooting a gun while walking along Spur 408 and Kiest Boulevard.

According to police, the man began shooting in the direction of officers, who then returned fire.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No officers were hurt.

Officers found a gun at the scene of the shooting, police said.

No further information was made available.

