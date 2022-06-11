Amber Alert

Groves Police: Four-Year-Old Graves Boy Abducted, in Grave Danger

By Jacob Reyes

An Amber Alert has been issued for four-year-old Jaiceon Robertson, who Groves Police said was abducted and is in immediate danger.

Robertson has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Timberland shirt, black shorts and has scars on his arms, stomach and legs.

The suspect, Blake Robertson, 34, is believed to have several tattoos on his upper body and has black hair and brown eyes.

Blake Robertson was last heard from in Groves Texas on June 4 at 4:50 p.m. If you have any information, please call the Groves Police Department at 409-722-4965

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertGroves
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us