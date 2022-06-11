Groves Police: Four-Year-Old Graves Boy Abducted, in Grave Danger

An Amber Alert has been issued for four-year-old Jaiceon Robertson, who Groves Police said was abducted and is in immediate danger.

Robertson has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Timberland shirt, black shorts and has scars on his arms, stomach and legs.

The suspect, Blake Robertson, 34, is believed to have several tattoos on his upper body and has black hair and brown eyes.

Blake Robertson was last heard from in Groves Texas on June 4 at 4:50 p.m. If you have any information, please call the Groves Police Department at 409-722-4965