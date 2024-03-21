Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra headlines ‘Bach in the Subways' on Thursday

The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra is taking part in a worldwide effort to pay tribute to a timeless musician.

The organization is headlining 'Bach in the Subways' on Thursday night at Mockingbird Station in Dallas. The public is invited to attend the free performance.

The event started in 2011 in the subways of New York City when a local musician invited others to join him in playing Johann Sebastian Bach’s music for his 326th birthday. The tradition has continued ever since and has expanded to other transit systems across the globe.

2024 will now celebrate Bach’s 339th birthday.

GYDO will perform the free concert in the green space on Level Two right in front of the Angelika Film Center starting at 7 p.m.

If it is raining, the performance will move inside the Angelika Theater.

Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. Free food will also be provided by New York Sub Sandwiches of Dallas.