Grand Prairie Woman Drowns in Arlington Manmade Community Lake

A 40-year-old Grand Prairie woman is dead after being pulled from an Arlington Lake on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office, Catherine Amabo Okate drowned in Lake Viridian, a manmade community lake near

Veridian Park Lane and Morning Elm Way.

Okate was pronounced dead at 5:07 p.m. at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

According to the Arlington Police Department, no foul play is suspected in this incident.