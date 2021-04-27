Grand Prairie Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Sunday Night

One person is dead after a shooting in Grand Prairie on Sunday night.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers responded to a shooting investigation in the 2300 block of May Lane at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said the victim, identified as 47-year-old Antelmo Carrizales-Ramos was located in the backyard of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Carrizales-Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, detectives determined that Carrizales-Ramos and the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Darwing Gloria, were at a gathering at the residence when the suspect displayed a handgun and shot the victim.

Both the suspect and victim knew one another prior to the shooting, police said.

Police said the suspect was arrested and is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter.

The investigation into this case is currently ongoing, police said.