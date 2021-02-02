Grand Prairie, Irving to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations at The Theatre at Grand Prairie

The cities of Grand Prairie and Irving are partnering to offer vaccinations at The Theatre at Grand Prairie located on Wednesday.

Vaccinations will be provided by appointment only and scheduled off of the Dallas County Health and Human Services' list of registrations.

The location is co-managed by the cities' Emergency Management teams, and vaccines will be administered by the Irving and Grand Prairie fire departments. The facility expects to be able to administer about 500 doses per day, on an as-needed basis.

Individuals who receive notifications about appointments should print and bring the completed registration form.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

The cities opened this center to help more residents get vaccinated more quickly.

For specific city resources and more information regarding COVID-19, visit GPTX.org/COVID-19 or CityofIrving.org/COVID19. For additional information on the Texas DSHS Vaccination Plan, visit DSHS.Texas.gov/Coronavirus.

The Theater at Grand Prairie is located at 1001 Performance Place, west of Belt Line Road and north of Interstate 30 next to Lone Star Park.