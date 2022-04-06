Granbury

Granbury Teacher Resigns After Student, 12, Burned During Science Experiment

Granbury police are investigating the incident, which will be submitted to the Hood County District Attorney’s Office for review

By Lili Zheng

classroom generic
NBC News

A Granbury Middle School teacher has resigned after a student was seriously burned during a science experiment in class, officials say.

The Granbury Independent School District said in a statement on Twitter that the educator is “no longer an employee of the school district,” and that further investigation was being “turned ... over to law enforcement/proper authorities.”

The school district did not provide any additional details, but Granbury police told NBC 5 that on April 1 a 12-year-old boy suffered possible third-degree burns after his teacher put hand sanitizer on both his hands and lit it on fire as part of a science experiment.

Lt. Russell Grizzard with the Granbury Police Department told NBC 5 Wednesday that the child was initially taken to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth before being transferred to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for treatment. Further details about the child's burns were not known.

Grizzard said the science experiment had been done several times that day in other classes without any other injuries being reported.

NBC 5 News
Granbury Police Lt. Russell Grizzard, during an interview with NBC 5, April 6, 2022.

Grizzard said they are investigating the incident and that the case will then be turned over to the Hood County District Attorney for review. Grizzard said the teacher, identified only as a 37-year-old woman, could face a charge of injury to a child.

Granbury is about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

This article tagged under:

GranburyGranbury ISDgranbury police
