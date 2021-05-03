Granbury Mayor's DWI Charge Upgraded to Felony

Prosecutors in Granbury on Monday upgraded the drunken driving charge against Mayor Nin Hulett to a felony after confirming he has two previous arrests for driving while intoxicated, according to Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds.

Hulett was arrested by Granbury police after midnight on April 25 and booked into the Hood County Jail. He bonded out hours later.

The mayor was re-booked into the jail Monday after police determined he had the two previous DWI arrests – one in Fort Worth in 2007 and one in Missouri in 1999.

Hulett has not returned calls for comment and his attorney, Richard Haddox, did not immediately respond Monday to a voice message and email.