Granbury

Granbury Mayor's DWI Charge Upgraded to Felony

Police determine he had been arrested twice before for drunken driving

By Scott Gordon

NBC 5 News

Prosecutors in Granbury on Monday upgraded the drunken driving charge against Mayor Nin Hulett to a felony after confirming he has two previous arrests for driving while intoxicated, according to Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds.

Hulett was arrested by Granbury police after midnight on April 25 and booked into the Hood County Jail. He bonded out hours later.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The mayor was re-booked into the jail Monday after police determined he had the two previous DWI arrests – one in Fort Worth in 2007 and one in Missouri in 1999.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

fugitive apprehension unit 5 mins ago

Texas AG's Fugitive Apprehension Unit Announces Noteworthy Arrests

Hulett has not returned calls for comment and his attorney, Richard Haddox, did not immediately respond Monday to a voice message and email.

This article tagged under:

GranburyHood CountyNin Hulett
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us