Granbury Mayor Arrested on Drunken Driving Charge: Hood County Sheriff

Granbury Mayor Nin Hulett was arrested early Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds.

Hulett, 68, was arrested by Granbury police after midnight and booked into the Hood County jail. He was released on a $1,000 bond Sunday morning, Deeds said.

Hulett did not immediately respond to a message left on his cell phone or emails to the city of Granbury.

Hulett is serving a three-year term in mayor which ends in November 2022.