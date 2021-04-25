Granbury

Granbury Mayor Arrested on Drunken Driving Charge: Hood County Sheriff

He was booked into jail after midnight, sheriff says

By Scott Gordon

police lights at night

Granbury Mayor Nin Hulett was arrested early Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds.

Hulett, 68, was arrested by Granbury police after midnight and booked into the Hood County jail. He was released on a $1,000 bond Sunday morning, Deeds said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hulett did not immediately respond to a message left on his cell phone or emails to the city of Granbury.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington Police Department 2 mins ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Arlington Apartment Complex

Hulett is serving a three-year term in mayor which ends in November 2022.

This article tagged under:

GranburycrimeHood County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us