Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a new executive order Tuesday prohibiting any governmental entities other than himself from requiring people to wear masks in public. Abbott said the order was authored to defend the liberty of those who want to choose whether or not they wear a mask.

The governor's order, GA-36, prohibits all governmental entities in the state, including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials, from mandating mask-wearing in their communities.

"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," said Abbott. "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."

Abbott said public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4 but that after that date no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

That's even though children under the age of 12 are not yet able to be vaccinated against the virus.

Businesses, meanwhile, are still free to decide whether to mandate mask-wearing inside of their establishments.

The governor threatened those who attempt to defy his order and impose a mask mandate or "impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the Executive Order" could face a fine of up to $1,000.

The fine is an increase from the governor's precedent related to consequences for violating his executive orders around masking. In July 2020 when the governor ordered all Texans to wear masks while in public, he also said no one should be jailed for violating that order but that they could face a $250 fine.

According to the governor's statement, there are still exceptions where mask-wearing can be mandated including state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.