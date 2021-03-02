Goodwill Worker Finds $5K in Donated Jacket

About a month ago, a donor called the Goodwill Hurst store in a panic saying his wife had accidentally left $5,000 cash in the pocket of a jacket she'd donated.

With hundreds of donations every day, management couldn't promise the money would be found.

Fast forward to last week and the observant eye of Maqayla De La Pena. As she sorted donations, she found the donated jacket and inside was a bank envelope with the missing cash.

Goodwill got every dollar back to the owner and Maqayla was awarded for her honesty and integrity. In video shared with NBC 5, Terry Willett, the retail director, praised the young woman and presented her with a bonus check.

"Thank you, Maqayla, for your incredible integrity and thank you for goodwill stand out as well as yourself," Willett said.

Maqayla who is hearing impaired said through an interpreter she was proud of herself and her honesty.