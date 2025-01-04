The search for Clara Robinson continues, reaching its 12th day Saturday. The 8-year-old girl went missing after her family's car hydroplaned off U.S. Highway 75 and into Post Oak Creek on Christmas Eve morning.

SHERMAN POLICE SHARE DETAILS OF SEARCH EFFORTS

In a social media post, the Sherman Police Department acknowledged there are many questions about the search and shared a summary of what has been done thus far.

Police shared a photo of the area that was searched Friday, Jan. 3.

"This does not depict everything we have done, merely what was covered in a single 24-hour period." the post said. "We wanted to share this fragment of our 12-day search to show what is being done."

The police department went on to say, "Post Oak Creek between the crash site and the F.M. 697 bridge has been extensively searched multiple times by every method we have available. This includes divers, canine teams, mounted teams, drones, helicopters, and sonar."

Police also revealed that the river downstream from F.M. 697 to the Red River has also been searched "by one method or another."

SEARCH FOR CLARA ROBINSON ENTERS 12TH DAY

Sherman police said the 12th day of searching for Robinson began Saturday morning.

Search teams from Sherman police and fire, as well as the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, Grayson County Community Emergency Response Team and Texas Parks and Wildlife began searching just after daybreak, according to Sherman police.

The Southeast Branch of the Oklahoma Disaster Task Force (ODTF) joined search efforts Friday, according to Sherman police. The team specializes in missing persons and disaster response and brought in mounted teams.

The search includes teams on foot, canine, drones, watercraft and mounted teams.

Police have said the search will continue until she's found.

Sherman police sign off each update posted to social media #werestillhereclara

JOINT MEMORIAL SERVICE HELD IN DURANT SATURDAY

The family patriarch, Will Robinson, died during the crash Christmas Eve morning. The Durant Independent School District in Oklahoma said publicly that Will Robinson was a coach in the district.

Durant Public Schools announced that a joint memorial service will be held for Will and his daughter Clara on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. in the Durant High School gymnasium.

Durant ISD said counselors will be on hand as students return to class after the holiday break.

Sherman police have warned about donation campaigns launched claiming to benefit the Robinson family.

The Sherman Police Department confirmed an account at First United Bank has been created for donation purposes and is the only verified fundraiser. You can reach them at the Durant Main First United location at 580-924-2211.