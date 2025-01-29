Girl Scouts troops growing in Oak Cliff

Girl Scouts are making waves in Southern Dallas County with two new, fast-growing troops in Oak Cliff. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas tells NBC 5 it’s all part of what’s been dubbed the Southern Sector Pilot. The results have surpassed expectations.

Troop 1166 meets at Concord Church. Troop 8612 at For Oak Cliff’s community campus.

“We partnered with Girl Scouts in conversation about a year or so ago about having more Black and brown girls join the organization and so our initiative is just to make this inclusive of students from all backgrounds,” said troop leader Unesha Wells.

In 2023 the troop at For Oak Cliff hit the ground running, growing its membership and impact in the community. Five miles away troop 1166 was created in October.

“And we’ve grown tremendously since. We literally had ten new members just this week. Because I believe what parents are seeing, what families are seeing, what girls are seeing is that Girl Scouts is for them too,” said troop leader Catherine Wheeler of Troop 1166.

Both troops are part of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas’ Southern Sector Pilot. The idea is to break away from the traditional recruitment model.

“We’re being really intentional about reaching these Girl Scouts where they are, how they are. Maybe at an apartment building, maybe at their church, maybe in these areas that are just a little bit more comfortable and trusting,” said Eva Arreguin, Community Engagement Manager for Girls Scouts of Northeast Texas.

The program exceeded its goal of 200 in its first year. They believe in the power and positivity of Girl Scouts. Mostly, they believe in who they’re doing this for.

“They need to know that they are leaders and there is a place for them as leaders. And Girl Scouts is that place,” said Wells.

We’ve set a goal of 700 members for set for the Pilot Programs in year two.

